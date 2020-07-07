Man and woman killed in Aurora overnight shooting

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers.

AURORA, Colo. — A man and a woman are dead following an overnight shooting in Aurora.

Officers from the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Beeler Street for a reported shooting, according to police. That's just east of Yosemite Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30's who had been shot and killed at the scene, along with a man who had also been shot and was transported to a local hospital, APD said in a release.

The man later died from his injuries at the hospital, according to APD.

There is no suspect information available, and it is unknown what led up to the shooting, police said.

The identities of the man and woman will be released by the Adam's County Coroner.