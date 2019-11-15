DENVER — Denver police responded to a report of an armed male inside a mosque near 30th Avenue and Downing Street.
In a tweet, police said the suspect fled the scene and officers located and arrested him at a nearby location.
The Denver Police Department is investigating the circumstances, and as a precaution is increasing patrols around Denver mosques, the agency said.
It's unclear when the incident happened or what the man's weapon was.
This story will be updated
