AURORA, Colo. — A man who was armed with a machete was shot and wounded by an officer in Aurora after police responded to the 2200 block of North Dallas Street for a possible hostage situation, police said during a briefing.

Police responded to an apartment building in that area just before 9 a.m. Monday and were confronted by the man who had a large knife, which police referred to as a machete during their briefing.

Officer attempted to stop the man with "less-lethal" options and when that didn't stop the man, one officer discharged their weapon striking the man.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

While someone called to report a possible hostage situation, during a press briefing, police could provide any details about hostages. They're urging everyone to avoid the area which is about two blocks from the Stanley Marketplace, as their investigation continues.

No officers were injured and police said there's no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

