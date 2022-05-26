Man arrested in connection to 4 separate homicides

Carlos Ulises Diaz, 21, was arrested in connection to four deaths in Pueblo, Colorado Springs and unincorporated El Paso County. One victim remains unidentified.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The suspect in four separate homicides in late April across two counties was arrested last week, El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) said on Thursday.

Carlos Ulises Diaz, 21, was taken into custody without incident on May 19 in connection to a death in El Paso County, another in Colorado Springs, and two deaths in Pueblo.

EPCSO said deputies began the first investigation into the homicide of Anthony Moore in the 20000 block of Longhorn Point in unincorporated El Paso County on April 21.

On April 25, Pueblo Police Department (PPD) began investigating two homicides in its jurisdiction. EPCSO said the first investigation involved the death of Manuel Zegarelli which occurred near the intersection of 10th Street and North Hudson Avenue.

Vehto Finnell-Vigil was killed on that same day in the 100 block of East 24th Avenue in Pueblo, the sheriff's office said.

Also on April 25, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began investigating the death of an unidentified man near the intersection of Airport and Murray roads, according to EPCSO.

CSPD is asking for help identifying the victim in its jurisdiction. The man may be Hispanic, and appears to be in his early to late 20s. Investigators released a composite sketch of the victim, which includes an "Aztez Crest Tattoo," according to ECPSO.

Investigators also released a still from video surveillance in Pueblo of a person they believe is the unidentified victim.

Through the course of the agencies' individual investigations, EPCSO said Diaz was identified as the single suspect involved in each homicide, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Investigators believe the crimes were not random, and all of the victims were known associates of Diaz, according to EPCSO.

Diaz is being held at El Paso County Jail on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder, according to the sheriff's office.

The murders remain under investigation by the respective law enforcement agencies, and EPCSO said no additional information on the circumstances surrounding the crime will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about any of the homicides is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.

