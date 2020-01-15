LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A road rage suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after he allegedly brandished a gun at another vehicle as he was driving down Colfax Avenue.

Lakewood Police Department (LPD) spokesperson John Romero said the incident occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Harlan Street and Colfax Avenue.

At some point, the suspect pulled into a 7-11 store at Perry Street and Colfax Avenue in Denver and went inside, Romero said.

When the suspect came back outside, LPD officers and officers with the Denver Police Department (DPD) were waiting to arrest him. Romero said more than one weapon was recovered at the scene.

The identity of the suspect is expected to be released later in the day on Wednesday.

