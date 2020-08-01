LONE TREE, Colo. — A man was arrested on a harassment charge after he placed women's underwear on vehicles in the parking lot of Park Meadows Retail Resort, according to the Lone Tree Police Department (LTPD).

Police were told that 47-year-old Bonifacio Gallegos was also following a guest in the parking lot on Friday, Jan. 3.

Officers arrived and arrested him. LTPD said they believe it's an isolated incident but said, if anyone believes they've had an encounter with the suspect, who drives a gray, 2015 Ford Explorer, they should contact police. LTPD also said there's no indication that the incident is related to human trafficking.

If anyone ever feels that they are being followed or harassed, they're urged to call 911 immediately.

