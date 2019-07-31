BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 25-year-old man is in custody after another man was found dead in the garage of a vacant home in Fourmile Canyon, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Just before 12 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the area of Camino Bosque in Fourmile Canyon to investigate a report of a missing 57-year-old Boulder man who had plans to visit a friend days earlier but never arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, the missing man’s 28-year-old son also became concerned after not hearing from his father and started efforts to locate him.

During search efforts, the sheriff’s office said the son called a friend of his father’s who had recently hired him to work as a handyman on her vacant home in Camino Bosque.

As the son called the sheriff’s office to file a missing person’s report, the friend and her daughter went to the home to check to see if the missing man was there.

When they arrived at the residence, the two noticed that the garage windows were covered in paper along with a man inside who did not have permission to be there, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrived at the scene a short time later and started to talk with the man in the garage, who was later identified as Stephen Christopher Wolf, 25, of Gold Hill. After a search of the scene, deputies located a body believed to be that of the missing man.

Wolf was arrested and booked into the Boulder County Jail on the following charges.

First-degree murder

Felony murder

Second-degree burglary

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Wolf is being held without bond and is expected to make his first court appearance later this week, the sheriff’s office said.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the identity of the body, along with the cause and manner of death.

