JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A man suspected of burglarizing a gas station and a bank early Thursday has been taken into custody, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jenny Fulton.

The burglaries happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Kipling Parkway and Coal Mine Avenue in Littleton.

Fulton said the driver crashed a minivan into a Dino Mart gas station and then into a nearby Chase Bank before he was taken into a custody. The suspect is described as a 39-year-old man. His name has not yet been released.

Photos from the scene show damage, including broken glass and debris, to both the bank and gas station. Investigators and a crime lab unit are still at the scene.

PHOTOS | Man suspected of driving into Littleton bank, gas station

