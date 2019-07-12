ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police said a man was arrested after entering at least three homes and taking his clothes off Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a burglary that was reported just after 10 a.m. in the 13900 block of West 65th Avenue. They learned the man would "disrobe further" in each house he went to, police said. He did not hurt anyone.

By the third house, authorities said he became naked and was running down the street and screaming.

Police said in at least one home, the homeowner opened the door and the man just walked in.

"He's very lucky," said Arvada Police Department's Dave Snelling, explaining that the man could have overdosed or gotten hit by a vehicle.

The man is in the hospital for treatment before he's transported to the Jefferson County Jail, police said. His name has not been released.

