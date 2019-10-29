AURORA, Colo. —

A man has been arrested and charged with a DUI and fleeing the scene of an Oct. 27 fatal crash at Interstate 225 and East Mississippi Avenue according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Cameron Smith, 26, was the driver of a Ford SUV that exited northbound I-225 at Mississippi, police said. Smith drove into the intersection and crashed into the broadside of a Lexus SUV that was driving eastbound.

Police confirmed the driver of the Lexus was killed and the passenger was seriously injured.

After the crash, Smith walked away from the scene and responding officers were alerted to his presence by citizens, he was at a nearby business, police said.

After an investigation, APD found Smith was the driver of the Ford and was then arrested. Smith is being held for bond at the Arapahoe County Jail and more charges may be forthcoming, police said.

This marks the 22 traffic-related fatality of 2019 in Aurora according to APD.

Any witnesses to this incident are encouraged to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section. Sergeant Mike Douglass can be reached at 303-739-6293.

