DENVER — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after firing a gun outside, near Munroe Elementary School, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Officers received a call just after 3 p.m. about someone shooting a gun. When officers arrived, they arrested the suspect and recovered the gun, DPD said.

It's unclear if the shooting was tied to the school in any way, how many shots were fired or if anything was hit, DPD said.

The incident happened near West Virginia Avenue and Knox Court in the Westwood neighborhood.

No injuries have been reported, and officers don’t know why the man was firing the gun, DPD said.

The school was put on lockdown for five minutes, Will Jones, spokesperson for Denver Public Schools said. The school was dismissed at 3:15 p.m.

Possible charges could include felony menacing, DPD said.

