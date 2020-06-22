Man arrested after girlfriend's body found in basement

An arrest affidavit says police received several requests to check on the woman's welfare and found her body wrapped and placed on a dolly inside the Trinidad home.

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Police have arrested a man after his girlfriend’s body was found wrapped in blankets in the basement of a home in southern Colorado.

Thomas Bailey was taken into custody in Trinidad on Saturday in connection with the death of 38-year-old Lizzy Everhart.

The 36-year-old Bailey faces several charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

An arrest affidavit says police received several requests to check on Everhart’s welfare and found her body wrapped up and placed on a dolly inside the Trinidad home Saturday. The affidavit does not say exactly when or how the woman died.

Anyone with information about any crime can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

You can also remain anonymous by submitting tips through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward. You can contact them at 719-634-7867 or submit tips online.

