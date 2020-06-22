x
Man arrested after girlfriend's body found in basement

An arrest affidavit says police received several requests to check on the woman's welfare and found her body wrapped and placed on a dolly inside the Trinidad home.

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Police have arrested a man after his girlfriend’s body was found wrapped in blankets in the basement of a home in southern Colorado. 

Thomas Bailey was taken into custody in Trinidad on Saturday in connection with the death of 38-year-old Lizzy Everhart. 

The 36-year-old Bailey faces several charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

An arrest affidavit says police received several requests to check on Everhart’s welfare and found her body wrapped up and placed on a dolly inside the Trinidad home Saturday. The affidavit does not say exactly when or how the woman died. 

