LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 52-year-old was arrested Friday evening after rear-ending a Colorado State Patrol trooper responding to a crash and then verbally berating the same trooper, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Officers with the department were called by the CSP trooper who dealt with the suspect and requested help, law enforcement said. Officers got on scene along West 6th Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

According to Lakewood PD, a CSP trooper pulled over on the right shoulder of West 6th Avenue near Simms Street when they were flagged down by a witness reported a crash under the overpass. The trooper activated his lights and reversed down the shoulder toward a silver pickup that had crashed into the guard rail.

Police said at this point it appeared the pickup purposefully rear-ended the state patrol vehicle before the driver, Jeffrey W. Huntley, got out and verbally attacked the trooper while making threats.

The trooper used a stun gun on Huntley and he and the trooper were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. According to police, the trooper has since been released; the status of Huntley is unknown.

Huntley was jailed on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault on a police officer and reckless driving, the Police Department said.

