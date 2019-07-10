JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A 30-year-old man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in south unincorporated Jefferson County was arrested last Friday.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said they received a report of the suspect interacting with the young girl through social media.

The suspect, Jeffrey Craig Wise, had picked up the girl near a high school and drove her to another location to perform the sexual acts, sheriff officials said.

The Child Sex Offender Internet Investigations Unit (CHEEZO) and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified and located Wise.

In the affidavit, it stated one of the girls remained in contact with Wise, who told her "she was the prettiest of the group of girls."

Wise began a separate group chat with just her and another girl, who he also thought was attractive, the affidavit says. Wise once again asked if they could meet again and requested to record different foot fetish videos, according to the affidavit.

One of the girls denied the request while another agreed to do it, the affidavit says.

On Oct. 3, at around 1 p.m., the girl met with Wise, who took her to a "secluded area" where he engaged in a sexual act with her, according to the affidavit. The court document also stated that he gave her a $100 bill and drove her back to school.

A security officer pulled video surveillance footage, where he identified the teen and authorities identified the suspect's vehicle as a Jeep Grand Cherokee of a possible 2014 or 2015 model year, according to the affidavit.

One of the girls later received a picture of him at a restaurant in Englewood, the affidavit says. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of the restaurant, where authorities identified Wise and his vehicle.

Wise was booked into JCSO Jail and faces charges of:

Internet luring of a child.

Enticement of a child.

Sexual assault on a child.

Promotion of obscenity to a minor.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if there were other victims involved, the Sheriff's Office said.

If anyone has information about this or any other criminal incidents involving Wise, they are asked to call the Jefferson County Tip Line at 303-271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

