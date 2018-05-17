A man is in custody Wednesday night after shooting at a woman he knew in Englewood and briefly running from officers there, the Englewood Police Department said in a news release.

Dylan Coons, 26, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and more, authorities said.

Officers first responded just after 2 p.m. to the 3600 block of S. Delaware Street after someone called in about shots fired and a woman being dragged into a dark-colored Mercedes with a recognizable license plate, the Police Department said.

Coons was spotted in the Mercedes a short distance away on the 4000 block of S. Broadway and then led officers on a brief chase, law enforcement said.

According to Englewood officers, the Mercedes pulled into a backyard at a home on the 3800 block of S. Clarkson Street and, when it tried to flee out the back, it hit a parked vehicle. That's when officers were able to take Coons into custody.

After Coons was arrested, the woman told police he's fired two shots at her from a gun but missed as she tried to run from him. Englewood PD said she told them that's when Coons caught up to her and forced her into his car.

Police said Coons and the woman had a "domestic relationship."

