A 31-year-old man faces first-degree murder charges after a woman was found dead in a Wheat Ridge home over the weekend.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department found the victim’s body in the 8700 block of West 46th Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

A suspect, identified Monday as Joshua Kane, has since been arrested. It’s unclear if he knew the victim and what investigators believe motivated the crime. Police said no other suspects are being sought.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Police have also not said how she died.

