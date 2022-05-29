Man accused of assault on officer in Woodland Park Sunday

Brady Alan Bathrick had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest as well as a suspended driver's license, the police said.

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A man faces multiple charges including assault on a peace officer and drug possession after leading officers on a slow-speed chase and hitting two patrol vehicles in Woodland Park Sunday morning, the Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) said.

WPPD said officers attempted to stop the vehicle heading westbound on Highway 24 near County Road 25 around 2:52 a.m. for an equipment violation, but the driver refused to stop.

The police said the driver continued driving at slow speeds, turning north onto CR 25, until a tire deflation device stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Blossom Road.

The police said once the vehicle was stopped, the driver tried to back out of the scene, hitting two WPPD patrol vehicles.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Teller County Jail, the police said.

Both WPPD units and the Teller County Sheriff's Office responded to the call and tried to apprehend the driver.

No injuries were reported, the police said.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Brady Alan Bathrick, had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest as well as a suspended driver's license, the police said.

Bathrick faces the following charges, according to the WPPD:

First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer - four counts

Felony Eluding - one count

Reckless Endangerment - five counts

Reckless Driving

Open Container of Marijuana

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

