FORT CARSON, Colo. — A 19-year-old man who is stationed at the Fort Carson Army installation has been arrested on charges stemming from soliciting a child for prostitution, according to a release Monday from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
A juvenile victim told CSPD's vice/sex trafficking unit that the suspect, David Guerra, tried to arrange a sex-for-hire deal with them, CSPD said in the release.
Military police arrested Guerra at Fort Carson on Aug. 31 after detectives issued a warrant for his arrest, CSPD said.
Guerra faces multiple felony charges, including:
- Soliciting for child prostitution
- Patronizing a prostituted child
- Inducement of child prostitution
- Keeping a place of child prostitution
CSPD said they are concerned there may be more victims, and asked anyone with information to contact the vice/sex trafficking unit at 719-444-7729.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.
