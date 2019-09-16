FORT CARSON, Colo. — A 19-year-old man who is stationed at the Fort Carson Army installation has been arrested on charges stemming from soliciting a child for prostitution, according to a release Monday from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

A juvenile victim told CSPD's vice/sex trafficking unit that the suspect, David Guerra, tried to arrange a sex-for-hire deal with them, CSPD said in the release.

Military police arrested Guerra at Fort Carson on Aug. 31 after detectives issued a warrant for his arrest, CSPD said.

Guerra faces multiple felony charges, including:

Soliciting for child prostitution

Patronizing a prostituted child

Inducement of child prostitution

Keeping a place of child prostitution

CSPD said they are concerned there may be more victims, and asked anyone with information to contact the vice/sex trafficking unit at 719-444-7729.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.

