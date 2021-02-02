2 arrested in connection to deadly Aurora shooting in July

Percil Walls, 31, died after being shot in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Beeler Street on July 5, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 31-year-old man in July, Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

APD said Dontavious Hetzel, 28, was arrested Monday in Georgia and is awaiting extradition to Colorado.

He faces a charge of accessory to first-degree murder, according to APD.

APD also said that Master Titus Uriah Martin, 20, was previously arrested in September on a warrant for first-degree murder.

In July, APD said that officers were searching for Martin and that he was believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to APD, officers responded around 1:45 a.m. on July 5 to reports of a shooting in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Beeler Street and found the victim on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where APD said he died from his injuries.

The Adams County coroner's office identified the victim as Percil Walls. Walls was from Memphis, Tennessee, the coroner's office said.

Investigators have not said what may have motivated the shooting.