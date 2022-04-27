Man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

Clint Ketchum faces two felony charges after the Summit County Sheriff's Office said apparent child pornography was found on his cellphone.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A Summit County man was arrested Thursday and faces felony charges related to child sexual exploitation, according to the sheriff's office.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began after two tips involving child sexual abuse material were received by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Data System.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the residence of Clint Ketchum, 43, and found what appeared to be pornographic material involving underage girls at the residence and on his cellphone, according to the sheriff's office.

Ketchum was arrested April 21 and faces the following felony charges, the sheriff's office said:

Sexual exploitation of a child (possession)

Sexual exploitation of a child (distribution)

Anyone with information on this or other cases possibly involving child exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

