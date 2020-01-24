JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 33-year-old man has been arrested and faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and felony criminal mischief after a Tesla was damaged earlier this month, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced.

David Catalfano Jr., 33, was identified as the person who damaged a Tesla on Jan. 11, in Conifer.

In October of last year, a woman was caught on camera keying a Tesla Model 3, according to a tweet from the Broomfield Police Department (BPD).

Cameras on the vehicle captured video of a woman keying the car over the weekend, according to police. Officers responded to the parking lot of Legacy High School, at 2701 W. 136th Ave. according to a spokesperson for the department.

As a result, BPD said their department received hundreds of tips and were able to identify the woman as 57-year-old Maria Elena Gimeno. She was arrested on a charge of felony criminal mischief.

