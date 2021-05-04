Man arrested in connection to death of 9-month-old

Gianna Rosales died on Aug. 4, 2020. The medical examiner said blunt force injuries were the cause of her death.

DENVER — Denver Police arrested a man on Tuesday in connection to the death of a 9-month-old girl.

Gianna Rosales died on Aug. 4, 2020, according to DPD, one day after she was brought to Denver Health Medical Center.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Gianna, who would have turned 1 on Oct. 25, 2020, died from blunt force trauma.

Cain Gallardo, 21, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder.

He was the boyfriend of Gianna's mother, DPD said.

The arrest resulted from the joint efforts of the Denver Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office.

Gallardo, then 19, was also arrested and booked on charges of attempted burglary, criminal mischief and resisting arrest in 2019 after a gun store break-ins and a pursuit in Castle Rock.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.