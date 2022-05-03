Man arrested in connection to double shooting in Aurora

Terrence McGary, 27, was arrested on suspicion of attempted 1st-degree murder after a shooting at Colfax and Beeler last month, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting in April that left two people seriously injured, Aurora Police Department said.

Police said that officers responded on April 4 to a shooting near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street.

The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Terrence McGarry, 27, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, police said.

Police did not provide any additional details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the condition of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

