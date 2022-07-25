Man with multiple DUIs arrested after truck crashes into house

The suspect faces multiple charges, including DUI with 3 or more priors, after running a stop sign and crashing into a home, Arvada Police said.

ARVADA, Colo. — A man with multiple prior arrests for driving under the influence was taken into custody after crashing a pickup truck into a home Sunday night, Arvada Police Department said.

The crash happened at 11:18 p.m. in the 5100 block of Independence Street. That's northeast of Interstate 70 and Kipling Street.

Police said the driver, identified as 36-year-old Kyle Joseph Duran, was going east on West 51st Place when he ran a stop sign and crashed into the home.

The crash caused major damage to the home, and it was deemed unsafe for the homeowners to remain at the property.

Duran, who was the only person in the pickup, was taken into custody on suspicion of the following charges, according to police:

Driving under the influence with three or more priors

No proof of insurance

Fictitious plates

Failure to stop for a stop sign

Driving under restraint

Operating an unregistered vehicle

According to court records, Duran pleaded guilty to two prior charges for driving under the influence and driving while ability impaired, and a third DUI charge is still pending.

Duran was taken to the hospital for treatment and then booked into the Jefferson County jail.

