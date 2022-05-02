Man arrested in connection to suspected fentanyl overdose

Officers were able to revive the woman with Narcan, and Orlando Anglada faces drug charges for allegedly dealing the fentanyl she used, Louisville police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A man accused of dealing fentanyl used in an overdose was arrested in Denver on Sunday, the Louisville Police Department said.

Police said on April 15, an officer responded around 11 p.m. to a medical call in the 900 block of Dahlia Street in Louisville.

The officer found a 23-year-old woman unconscious and not breathing in the driveway, and received information that she had been poisoned by fentanyl, according to police.

The officer then began life-saving measures including administering Narcan, and managed to revive the victim, police said.

Investigators identified the suspected fentanyl dealer as 30-year-old Orlando "Lando" Anglada, who was arrested Sunday on suspicion of the following charges, police said:

Felony distribution of a controlled substance

Unlawful use of a controlled substance

Anglada is also being held on warrants out of Boulder, Denver and Jefferson counties, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Louisville police at 303-441-4444.

Anyone with information can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.