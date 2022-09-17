Man arrested for threatening to burn down camping trailer with two people inside in Ault

Marshall Wayne Johnson was taken into custody after a six-hour standoff with the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man who threatened to burn down a camping trailer in Ault on Friday night was arrested after a six-hour standoff with law enforcement.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Marshall Wayne Johnson of Ault was arrested after police received a 911 that he was outside a camper trailer with gasoline.

The Sheriff's Office said around 3 p.m. on Friday they were called out to the 2100 block of Colorado 14 after someone inside a camping trailer called and said a man with a can of gasoline was threatening to ignite their fifth-wheel camper trailer while themselves and another person were inside. The caller also said he threatened them with a hammer.

The man was later identified as Johnson.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Johnson returned back to his home and barricaded himself inside. The victims from the original call told deputies that they feared he might try to ignite his own home.

WCSO closed Colorado 14 between Weld County roads 43 and 47 in an abundance of caution.

Members of the Negotiations Unit responded to the scene and spoke with Johnson for several serval hours to give himself up. The Weld County Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene.

After almost six-hours of negotiating with deputies, Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m. without incident.

Johnson was booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, menacing and attempted first-degree arson. and third-degree criminal trespass and theft.

