DENVER — A suspect wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run Sunday night in Denver has been arrested and is being held on charges of vehicular homicide, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Jesus Molina Gamboa, 26, also faces charges of:

Vehicular assault

Leaving the scene of a crash involving death

Leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury

Officers responded to the multiple-car, hit-and-run crash on East 46th Avenue and North Chambers Road just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Gamboa was driving recklessly and speeding southbound on North Chambers Road when he failed to see a car in front of him, according to a probable cause (PC) statement from DPD for his arrest.

He struck a vehicle that was also traveling south on N. Chambers Road, the PC statement says.

The impact pushed that car into northbound traffic at East 46th Avenue where it struck another car.

The driver of the first vehicle struck by Gamboa died from their injuries, the PC statement says. The driver of the second vehicle suffered a broken arm.

Gamboa left the scene, according to DPD, and was later contacted at a home on Helena Street in Denver and taken into custody.

A short time after the incident in Denver, a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist was reported near Arvada.

The bicyclist, identified as a 77-year-old Wheat Ridge man, was struck by an SUV on Indiana Street between West 77th and West 80th avenues at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The SUV left the scene, according to CSP.

Troopers have made contact with a 43-year-old Arvada woman believed to involved in the crash.

A Medina Alert is part of a program that went into effect in 2014. It’s named after 21-year-old valet driver Jose Medina, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

