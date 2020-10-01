FORT COLLINS, Colo — Investigators with Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) believe there are likely additional victims after a man was arrested for several crimes including "window peeping," according to FCPS.

A woman contacted the agency on Saturday, Jan. 4 to report a sexual assault. Following an investigation, Brendan Morse was arrested the next day on the following charges:

Sexual assault

Domestic violence

Invasion of privacy for sexual gratification

Based on evidence collected, detectives believe there are additional victims, specifically related to the crime of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

The crime is often referred to as "window peeping." Detectives believe that additional incidents may have occurred over the course of the past year in Fort Collins, particularly in the area west of Shields Street between Mulberry Street and Drake Road.

They're attempting to identify additional victims and ask that anyone who believes they may have been a victim or anyone who has any information related to the investigation to contact police at 970- 416-2825 or at tipsline@fcgov.com or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

