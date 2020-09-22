Man arrested for attempted murder after Fort Collins stabbing

The victim and suspect didn't know each other, according to Fort Collins Police.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has been arrested for attempted murder after he chased down and stabbed a man following a brief disturbance on a Fort Collins street, police said.

Just after 11 p.m. Sept. 16, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in a parking lot in the 1800 block of North College Avenue, which is near the intersection of North College Avenue and West Wilcox Lane, according to Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS).

Once there, they located a 56-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators determined that the suspect, identified as 29-year-old David McWhorter, approached the victim and a disturbance occurred.

McWhorter then chased the victim across the street and stabbed him, according to FCPS. McWhorter and the victim did not know each other before the incident, according to police.

Shortly after locating the victim, officers contacted McWhorter without incident and saw that he had an injury that required medical attention, police said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Once released, he was arrested and booked into the Larimer County jail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Police spoke to several witnesses but think additional people may have seen the incident.

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact Detective Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195.

People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminal.org.