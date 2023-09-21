Man arrested on human trafficking charges in Jeffco, the sheriff's office said

Yuewu Zhao, 53, was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for involuntary servitude this week, according to a release from the Jeffco Sheriff's Office.

The court issued Zhao a $100,000 cash bond at his first appearance, the sheriff's office said.

According to the release, someone reported to the sheriff's office that alleged sexual acts were being performed at a massage parlor in the 16000 block of South Golden Road in Golden— the reporting party also said they believed the masseuse could be a victim of human trafficking.

Jeffco's Special Investigations Unit conducted an investigation into the parlor, which led to the discovery of evidence that sexual acts were taking place, the sheriff's office said. Upon further investigation, a human trafficking operation was exposed and, according to the sheriff's office, "at least one female masseuse— a Chinese citizen— was coerced into performing labor, including sex acts, in exchange for the promise of a green card."

The sheriff's office said its Victim Services Unit is currently providing assistance and support to the victim. The sheriff's office also urged people to report human trafficking to their local law enforcement agency.

For more information about human trafficking, visit the Colorado Human Trafficking Council's website.

