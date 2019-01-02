BOULDER, Colo. — A man arrested in Boulder for sexually assaulting a child may have been victimizing others for decades, according to a release from the Boulder Police Department.

Bill Karelis, 70, was arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Karelis allegedly sexually assaulted the victim multiple times, beginning in 2000, when she was 13 years old, a news release from the agency said. Police said he was introduced to the alleged victim through his position at the Shambhala, a Buddhist community. He was a teacher and leader at meditation retreats.

Boulder police believe that over a span of 30 years there are additional victims. Anyone who believes they or someone they know was victimized by Karelis in the past is asked to call Boulder Police Detective Ross Richart at 303-441-1833 or Detective Heather Frey at 303-441-3369.

There is no statute of limitations on sex offenses involving children under the age of fifteen.