DENVER, Colorado — Authorities have arrested a man linked to a fatal hit-and-run that left one dead and two women hospitalized that happened on Sept. 14, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The crash happened at North Colorado Boulevard and East 12th Avenue in Denver at about 2:13 a.m., DPD said.

An investigation by police revealed that a Lincoln sedan was traveling northbound on Colorado at a high rate of speed. A black Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Colorado and tried to turn left on a solid green light when it was struck by the Lincoln, DPD said.

Both vehicles traveled to the east curb line and sidewalk area.

DPD said the driver of the Lincoln sedan exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Two female passengers from the Lincoln sedan, along with the Honda's passenger, were taken to Denver Health Medical Center for serious injuries, according to DPD.

RELATED: Girl on bike hit near Denver school, driver cited

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the hospital, DPD said.

Following a search warrant conducted for the Lincoln sedan, police said they identified 26-year-old Jordan Hale as the driver.

The two women hospitalized told authorities they did not know the full name of the male driver that fled the scene but knew him as "Bandman Money-G" on Facebook.

One of the women also said his first name is "Jordan," DPD said.

RELATED: Man gets 10 years for deadly hit-and-run crash

During a photographic lineup, DPD said both women identified Hale as the same man in the Facebook photo and added he was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

RELATED: Black BMW sought in Denver hit-and-run

Denver Police later arrested Hale, who faces charges that include leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS