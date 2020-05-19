Police arrest man in connection to overnight homicide

Denver Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal assault in Denver, Monday night.

DENVER — Denver Police arrested a man in connection to an assault that took place Monday night at 4757 Vasquez Blvd., leaving one dead.

According to a probable cause statement released by Denver Police, officers responded to a fight at the Western Motor Inn at around 10 p.m.

Crews found the victim lying on the ground and bleeding from the back of the head. The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics, according to the statement.

A second victim identified the suspect as 25-year-old Edgar Trujillo. According to the statement, the second victim said that Trujillo punched the first victim, knocking him to the ground. The second victim said Trujillo then hit him in the face three times, the statement says.

The second victim went to the office of the inn and asked someone to call police, according to the statement.

Trujillo was taken into custody and transported to Denver Police headquarters.