DENVER — Denver Police on Monday arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to the shooting death of David Barela on Sept. 13 near City Park.

Tashaun Garrett is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, police said.

The murder occurred near East 21st Avenue and York Street, according to DPD. That intersection is bordered by the City Park West neighborhood on the west.

Barela's wife, Jen Ortega, said in an earlier interview that she and her husband had lunch together in Thornton ahead of his death. She said Barela left for Denver to start his shift driving and delivering food for an on-demand food delivery company.

That was the last time she said she heard from him.

“I feel like my whole world shattered in two pieces,” Ortega said.

Barela's mother said in an earlier interview that he was a happy, outgoing person.

"He had a beautiful smile," said Karen Barela, David Barela’s mother. "He would light up the room."

David Barela

DPD said the arrest affidavit in the case is sealed and not available for release at this time.

