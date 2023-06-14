Man arrested in 'random and entirely unprovoked' Jeffco shooting

Two people were driving in the area of West 32nd Avenue and Howell Road on May 23 when their car was shot multiple times, the sheriff's office said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a "random and entirely unprovoked" shooting in Jefferson County last month, the sheriff's office said.

Two people were driving in the area of West 32nd Avenue and Howell Road in the Applewood neighborhood the evening of May 23 when their car was shot multiple times, the sheriff's office said.

The driver was injured by flying shards of glass after a bullet pierced the windshield. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was not injured.

Deputies said the victims' car was hit seven times by rounds from a .223 rifle. They said the shooting "appeared to be random and entirely unprovoked."

Deputies identified the suspect car as a black Audi sedan. They said a car with the same description was also involved in shootings in Arvada and Parker.

Related Articles 2 people were driving when their vehicle was shot multiple times

On Sunday, the sheriff's office said, the Parker Police Department identified a suspect in a shooting located there. In that case, the suspect was driving an Audi A6 with "fake Pennsylvania license plates," the sheriff's office said.

The suspect, 31-year-old Paul Behme, was found at a hotel in Wheat Ridge and taken into custody on Tuesday. He was booked into jail on attempted murder charges, as well as multiple drug-related felony warrants. The sheriff's office said he will likely face more charges from other jurisdictions in the coming days.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS