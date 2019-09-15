BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A 27-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after he reportedly fought with Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies Saturday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies initially responded to a restraining order violation at Bell Flatirons apartment complex in Superior. A woman told authorities that Rockie Jose Garza was calling and texting her. He was also knocking on her door when deputies arrived at the scene.

Once he was confronted, Garza gave deputies a false name and tried to leave the scene, but the deputies deployed a taser. Garza became physical with deputies before he was arrested.

Garza and one of the deputies suffered minor injuries.

Garza was booked into Boulder County Jail on multiple charges that include second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

