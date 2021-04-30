Man arrested after ramming patrol car and leading officers on car chase, police say

One officer sustained minor injuries.

WESTMINSTER, Colorado — A man was arrested after driving into several cars including a patrol vehicle, and leading officers on a chase Friday night, the Westminster Police Department (WPD) said.

WPD said they responded to a report of a stolen Ford Explorer at West 90th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. Officers attempted to contact the person in it, WPD said, when he rammed a patrol car as well as several unoccupied civilian cars before heading down U.S. 36.

The officer in that patrol car was left with minor injuries.

Officers pursued the suspect down U.S. 36 and then to Interstate 270, WPD said, before calling off the pursuit at I-270 and York Street.

Officers then exited I-270 at Vasquez Boulevard, WPD said, and saw that the Explorer had crashed and caught on fire. Police said the man who had been driving it was walking away from the crash.

WPD said officers tried to contact the suspect, who did not comply at first, but he was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

