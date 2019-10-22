BOULDER COUNTY, Colo —

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after deputies said he made verbal threats and threatened people with a knife on an RTD bus, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The driver of the bus flagged down a deputy just before 8 p.m. Monday in the area of eastbound U.S. Highway 36 and McCaslin Boulevard and reported a disturbance on the bus, which was headed to Denver.

Members of the Colorado State Patrol and additional BCSO deputies responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

After interviewing those involved, deputies learned that the suspect, Jason Williams, had become upset with several other passengers and then made verbal threats and brandished a knife.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Williams was taken into custody and booked into the Boulder County jail on charges of endangering public transportation, felony menacing, and harassment.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS