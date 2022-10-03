Man accused of luring, sexually assaulting teen

Wilbert Porter, 47, is accused of luring a 13-year-old to his apartment and sexually assaulting them, Colorado Springs Police said.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of luring a teen to his apartment and committing sexual assault last month, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Monday.

Wilbert Porter was arrested Friday on suspicion of:

Sexual assault on a child

Enticement of a child

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

On Sept. 13, officers began investigating the incident involving a 13-year-old who was approached by an unknown man while walking in the 3100 block of East Fountain Boulevard.

The victim got into the suspect's vehicle and was driven to an apartment in the 800 block of South Circle Drive, where the suspect sexually assaulted the victim, according to police.

Investigators discovered evidence that led to Porter being identified as the suspect, police said.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims, and anyone with information is asked to contact Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

