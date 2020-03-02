ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver man faces numerous charges after he attempted to steal the dog and car of a tattoo shop owner and then fired shots at the owner, a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said.

Rene Simental, 23, was arrested on the following charges:

• Attempted first-degree murder

• First-degree criminal trespass

• Menacing

• Illegal discharge of a firearm

• Prohibited use of a weapon

Deputies responded to the business in 7000 block of Washington Street in the Welby neighborhood around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a disturbance and shots fired.

They located an armed man barricaded inside a vehicle in the parking lot but were able to get him out of that vehicle and take him into custody.

A preliminary investigation found that Simental was a patron at the business, but at some point became intoxicated and disruptive, the Sheriff's Office said.

He then left the business with the owner's dog and tried to take his car, the Facebook post says.

When the owner tried to intervene in an attempt to stop the theft, Simental fired multiple rounds at him and the business, according to deputies. Luckily no one was hit.

Simental is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility and faces additional charges.

