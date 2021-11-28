Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Jeffery Aschenbrenner, 33, faces a first degree murder charge.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies have arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend early Saturday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said.

According to ACSO, deputies responded to the area of East 128th Avenue and Picadilly Road at around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound.

ACSO said deputies found a woman sitting in the front passenger seat of a car who had been shot in the abdomen. She was alive, but she died soon after she was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies then went to the home of the woman's boyfriend, 33-year-old Jeffery Aschenbrenner, and arrested him on charges including first degree murder, according to ACSO.

