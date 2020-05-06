Man arrested in connection to downtown Alamosa shooting

The suspect faces numerous charges including attempted second-degree murder.

ALAMOSA, Colo. — A man has been arrested on numerous charges, including attempted second-degree homicide, in connection to a shooting Thursday night on Main Street in Alamosa.

James Marshall, 27, was arrested around 8:40 p.m. and also faces charges of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, felony menacing, criminal mischief, illegal discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of weapons, according to a release from the city.

Just before 6 p.m. on June 4, Alamosa Police responded to Main Street and State Avenue for a reported shooting.

Officers located the victim at 2nd Street and Richardson Avenue in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police told our news partners KRDO in Colorado Springs that the man was shot through his car window by a man on the sidewalk.

The victim, identified as Danny Pruitt of Canon City was initially treated at San Luis Valley Health and later flown to UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs for further treatment. As of late Thursday, there was no update on his condition.

Alamosa is located about 235 driving miles from Denver along Highway 160 in the San Luis Valley of southern Colorado.