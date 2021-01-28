Man arrested following shooting inside Dollar General that left 2 injured, sheriff's office says

Johnny McCaslin, 48, was taken into custody in Arvada Tuesday night, Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — A 48-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting Tuesday of a man and a woman inside a Dollar General while they were making a purchase at the register, Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said.

The sheriff's office said it will be announcing formal charges being filed on Wednesday.

According to ACSO, the shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Sheridan. That's in the area of West 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The two suspects entered the store together. One of them, a woman, made a purchase and left the store, while the other, a man, shot the two customers multiple times, ACSO said.

Both of the victims were transported to a hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, ACSO said.

The suspects left in a black BMW sedan with tinted windows, ACSO said.

One of the suspects was a man described as tall and skinny, wearing blue jeans, black and white shoes, a purple hat, a black jacket, sunglasses and a black face mask.

The other suspect was a woman, described as average height and weight, with long brown hair, wearing a white and black shirt, jeans, white shoes and a black coat.