Man arrested in stabbing death of 40-year-old woman

Denver Police said the 24-year-old man is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

DENVER — Denver Police have made an arrest in a homicide that left a 40-year-old woman dead on Friday, July 3.

Jose Maria Sandoval-Romero, 24, was arrested Tuesday in Colorado Springs and is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police said the murder took place in the 1500 bock of Oneida Street near East Colfax Avenue and Oneida Street. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner later identified the victim as Ariana Wolk, who was pronounced dead on-scene shortly after 5:45 a.m.

Wolk died from being stabbed, the coroner's office said.

Police said Sandoval-Romero's booking photo is currently not available due to the ongoing investigation. The probable cause statement, which contains more details about the case, is currently sealed, DPD said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

