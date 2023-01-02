Man arrested in teen's fentanyl overdose death in Loveland

Samuel Strait, 30, was arrested on suspicion of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, Loveland Police said.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 30-year-old man was arrested last week in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old boy in July, the Loveland Police Department said Monday.

Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. July 21 to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Avenue and were told the teen was found unresponsive and not breathing, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where he died. The Larimer County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death as fentanyl intoxication.

>Video above: DEA agent calls fentanyl 'worst drug threat' the country has ever seen.

Investigators eventually identified the suspect as 30-year-old Samuel Strait after discovering evidence of correspondence related to drug activity between him and the victim, according to police.

The evidence was presented to the District Attorney's Office, and Strait was arrested Thursday on suspicion of the following felony charges:

Distribution of fentanyl resulting in death

Distribution to a minor

He was being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 970-962-2274.

