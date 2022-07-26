Man wanted for attempted murder found with missing baby, loaded gun in stroller

Fort Collins Police said the 9-month-old boy was dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise unharmed.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 9-month-old infant will be OK after a man wanted for attempted murder disappeared with the baby for more than a day early last week, Fort Collins Police said.

When officers found Gabriel Motta, 50, and the child at the Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center last Tuesday, they reported finding meth, a pipe and a loaded 9mm Glock handgun in the baby's stroller.

"To have a baby in a stroller with a loaded gun, with drugs, it's a recipe for disaster, but thankfully nobody was injured," Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swobota said.

Motta was wanted on an attempted murder charge after police said he stole a woman's purse in May and then shot at her as she tried to chase him down. Officers sought an arrest warrant against Motta in July after connecting him to the crime using located shell casings, Swoboda said.

The infant's mother works overnight and left the child with Motta last Sunday, July 17, so he could babysit, according to an affidavit. Swoboda said he didn't know whether the child's parents knew of Motta's criminal record.

The affidavit said the mother checked on the child early Monday morning, but then could not get in touch with Motta later that day. She looked for him, but couldn't find him, the affidavit said.

She called police Tuesday morning and officers "dropped everything," Swoboda said. "Just by saturating the entire community, we had a great description of him, I think we found him about 45 minutes later."

Officers located Motta and the child at the Fort Collins Downtown Bus Station around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. The child appeared unharmed, but was "very dehydrated and hungry," the affidavit said. A pre-existing skin condition the child suffers had worsened in Motta's care, police said.

In addition to the gun and drugs in the child's stroller, police reported finding credit cards belonging to the woman who said Motta stole her purse and shot at her in May.

Motta faces child abuse and weapons possession charges, in addition to the attempted murder charge he is scheduled to appear in court to face Wednesday.

Police said they have also referred the case to child services. "Here’s an innocent 9-month-old who has no say in any of this and is put in a very difficult spot," Swoboda said.

