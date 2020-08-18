Man caught on camera rifling through car

He's seen in a video rummaging through a vehicle on East Harvard Avenue earlier this month, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for help identifying a man who was caught on camera rifling through an unlocked car.

In a tweet, the agency said the man entered the car in the 7500 block of East Harvard Avenue on Aug. 11 wearing a red zip-up hoodie with no shirt underneath. He has an "L" tattoo written in cursive on his right hand.

Video of the incident shows the man hop into the driver's seat and immediately begin opening all the compartments looking for anything valuable.

The man briefly returns to a vehicle parked next to the car, which ACSO said was stolen, before getting back out and popping the trunk of the victim's vehicle. The man then rummages through the trunk.

There is a noon time stamp on the video, but in a Facebook post, ACSO said that time is not accurate.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call the ACSO tipline 720-874-8744.

If you have information you can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

