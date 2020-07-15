Within 30 seconds, a man was seen on video walking up to the front door of the house and taking the dog.

PHOENIX — A man was caught taking an Ahwatukee family’s dog right off their front porch Tuesday morning near 40th Street and Chandler.

The incident happened in under 30 seconds when a man seen on video wearing red shorts and a light t-shirt walked up to the front door. He’s seen bending down, grabbing the dog and putting him under his arm before walking away.

“It looks suspicious. It doesn’t look good when you’re going up to someone’s porch and the dog is coming straight to our house,” said the dog’s owner, Denise Becerril.

Becerril explained that she was taking out the trash and stepped back inside her house to grab the recycling when her 7-year-old Pomeranian named Gucci didn’t follow her back inside. That’s when Becerril said the man swiped the dog.

“He just came, and he grabbed him, bent over, grabbed him,” she explained.

Becerril and her family called the police. Then, about 8 hours later, Gucci’s family got the call that they had been waiting all day for. Police brought Gucci home.

“I’m so excited. I can’t believe that my dog’s back because we thought we lost him for good,” Becerril said.

It’s still unclear if the man who took Gucci turned him into police or if police saw Gucci while responding to another incident. Police aren’t saying exactly where they found the pup.