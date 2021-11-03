Deadly Brighton pursuit leads to murder charges for suspect

Nicholas Villarini, 27, faces multiple charges including two counts of murder after hitting a car and a pedestrian during the pursuit, according to Brighton Police.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The man accused of killing two people during a pursuit in Brighton involving a stolen car was charged with multiple crimes including two counts of murder, the 17th Judicial Distract Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

On Oct. 26 officers responded around 11:20 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Gaviota Avenue and Goldfinch Street, according to Brighton Police Department.

Upon arrival they discovered the vehicle being driven by the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Vallarini, was reported stolen out of Westminster.

When a second officer arrived on scene, police said Vallarini rammed their car and began to drive away.

The other officer pursued Vallarini, who then ran a stop sign and hit another car at the intersection of Bridge and Mt. Bierstadt streets, according to police. Dulce Castro Perez, 21, of Hudson was ejected from the vehicle that was hit and died after being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Villarini's vehicle then continued down Mt. Bierstadt Street until he lost control and hit a pedestrian identified as 25-year-old Gustavo Mosqueda Ortega of Montrose, who also died after being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Villarini and a passenger in the stolen vehicle were also taken to the hospital for injuries suffered during the pursuit, which police said lasted about two minutes.

Villarini faces the following charges, according to the district attorney's office:

Two counts of first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Three counts of vehicular eluding

Driving under restraint

His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 28.

