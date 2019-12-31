JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of starting a fire that destroyed a Littleton condo complex just days before Christmas was charged Tuesday with 30 counts, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Alex Duran was in court Tuesday morning where he was advised of the following charges related to the Dec. 21 fire:

12 counts of attempted murder

Six counts of first-degree arson

Eight counts of second-degree arson

Three counts of third-degree assault

One count of criminal mischief

He started the fire at 8457 S. Reed St. around 1 a.m. by burning a Home Depot bucket on the stove, according to an arrest affidavit from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. That same document says he "emptied cans of bug and bear spray" on the flames.

Another resident woke up when he heard noise and called for help. Deputies who arrived at the scene immediately began to help rescue people who were trapped inside because the stairs were on fire.

Deputies used a neighbor’s ladder to rescue a father and his 11-year-old son from a third-floor apartment.

Three people suffered injuries when they were forced to jump from a second-floor apartment.

The fire impacted 19 victims and the homeowner's association. It also damaged or destroyed six residential units as well as common areas, including the stairwell.

Duran was arrested shortly after the fire at a bar.

Alex Duran

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

He remains in custody at the Jefferson County jail, where he is being held on a $1 million bond. His next hearing is set for Jan. 23.

